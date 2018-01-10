Over 150 premade news tweets against Syrian forces formulated by opposition activist. A variety of claims are prepared for tweeting under the hashtag
Over 150 premade news tweets against Syrian forces formulated by opposition activist. A variety of claims are prepared for tweeting under the hashtag “#Outrage4Idlib”

Entirely fictitious tweets such as these serve the purpose of promoting anti-Syrian government sentiments across social media, in hopes of prolonging the devastating war which has claimed the lives of over half a million Syrians and displaced millions in almost seven years.

The archive of pre-made tweets states “Today ( January 9th) a list of suggestions of pre-made tweets will be released. All you have to do is click to tweet to join the campaign and invite people to join us. ⚠️⚠️⚠️Please use this site to tweet: RT are not counting in the trend, only originals tweets count.”

Muraselon reported on January 9th, 2017,  the “Syrian Army units liberated the village of Al-Jabriya “Um Miyal” located south of Abu Duhour Airport after fierce battles with Jabhat Al Nusra. The village is positioned along the train track that passes through Abu Duhour town and it also overlooks the villages of Ma’araya and Al-Hasiya which are now under fire control. This advance comes after Syrian Army units managed to lay fire control upon the supply route to Abu Duhour from the rebel stronghold of Ma’arrat al-Nu’man through the capture of surrounding heights and villages.”

Map showing SAA’s advances credit Muraselon